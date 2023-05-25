Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Make Bengaluru a drug-free city: Karnataka DGP Alok Mohan directs officials

Make Bengaluru a drug-free city: Karnataka DGP Alok Mohan directs officials

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
May 25, 2023 08:44 PM IST

He directed the Bengaluru police to work for a drug-free city and not tolerate any rowdyism in Karnataka’s capital.

Karnataka’s new Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) Alok Mohan held a meeting with the senior police officials in Bengaluru on Thursday for the first time after taking over the top post. He directed the Bengaluru police to work for a drug-free city and not tolerate any rowdyism in Karnataka’s capital.

Karnataka DGP Alok Mohan
Karnataka DGP Alok Mohan

Speaking to news agency ANI, DGP Alok Mohan said, “In a meeting with all senior officials today, we discussed about the drug menace in Bengaluru and how to tackle it. Bengaluru will soon be a drug free city and I directed the officials to work for it. There will be no place for rowdyism and illegal activities in the city. Any such activities will strictly be monitored and stern action will be taken on those who try to disturb the law and order.”

Dr. Alok Mohan is an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who earlier served in key positions at Karnataka. He was an ADGP in different departments and even served as Bengaluru’s joint commissioner of police. He took a charge from former DGP Praveen Sood on Monday.

Meanwhile, Praveen Sood on Thursday took charge as the 34th director of the Central Bureau of Investigation. A high-powered panel including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury approved Sood’s name for heading CBI on May 14. He thanked his colleagues in Karnataka and told that he will be back to the state in 2025 after finishing his assignments.

