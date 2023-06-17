National security being strengthened, Armed Forces becoming technologically advanced: Rajnath Singh in Bengaluru

Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Defence on 'Self-reliance in Defence Manufacturing' in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Friday. Defence minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)(MINT_PRINT)

Speaking on occasion, the Defence Minister highlighted the Government's constant endeavour to enhance the security of the country and make the Armed Forces technologically advanced to deal with challenges emanating out of the ever-evolving global scenario.

Terming demand assurance as one of the most important aspects to ensure self-reliance, he stated that a number of decisions have been taken to achieve the objective. These include a constant increase in the defence budget, including capital outlay, earmarking of a record 75 per cent of the defence capital procurement budget for the domestic industry in Financial Year 2023-24 and issuance of positive indigenisation lists.

READ | Indian military to acquire teeth with F-414 engines and deterrence with MQ-9B drones

Rajnath Singh asserted that the Government's decisions have started to bear fruit and today the country is indigenously manufacturing submarines, fighter jets, helicopters and weapons. He added that the growing defence industry is not only catering to domestic requirements but also fulfilling the security needs of friendly countries.

"In the last financial year, our defence production crossed ₹1 lakh crore and exports touched ₹16,000 crore. This is proof that the defence sector and the nation at large are on the right path," he said.

Singh appreciated the fact that irrespective of the ideology, there has always been a consensus from all quarters towards attaining the goal of complete self-reliance.

"If we wish to make India a defence exporter instead of an importer, we must stand together in every situation with the idea of 'Nation First'. Only then will we be able to achieve the goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat", he said.

READ | Rajnath on three-day Lucknow visit from June 16

During the course of the discussion, the members of the committee gave valuable suggestions, which were appreciated by Raksha Mantri. He stated that efforts will be made to incorporate the suggestions.

During the meeting, the members of the committee from both Houses of Parliament were apprised about the initiatives taken by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to achieve 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence and the progress achieved, so far, due to the decisions.

Raksha Rajya Mantri Ajay Bhatt, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane; Secretary (Ex-Servicemen Welfare) Vijoy Kumar Singh and Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat were also present in the meeting.