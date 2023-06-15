Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Rajnath on three-day Lucknow visit from June 16

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 15, 2023 11:11 PM IST

The defence minister will review development projects, meet UP chief minister during this stay in his Lok Sabha constituency

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will visit prominent Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama in his Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency on the first of his three-day visit on Friday evening. This will be Rajnath’s first visit to the Islamic seminary since its rector and renowned Islamic scholar Rabey Hasani Nadwi passed away in April.

Defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh. (HT file photo)
Maulana Rabey, considered among some of the most influential Muslims globally, was also the president of the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), the body that represents the interests of Muslims in matters of personal law.

“Since Rajnath ji hadn’t been here since the demise of Maulana Rabey, he would be coming here now,” said Maulana Rabey’s relative and secretary, Nadwatul Ulama, Jafar Masood Nadwi.

Maulana Bilal Nadwi, who took over as the rector of the Islamic seminary after Maulana Rabey’s demise, too would be present on the occasion. According to Rajnath’s itinerary, after arriving in Lucknow on Friday evening, he would drive down straight from the airport to the Islamic seminary.

After his nearly 40-minute stay there, Rajnath is scheduled to visit the famous Mankameshwar temple that is situated nearby. After this, he would go to Atal Convention Centre at Chowk and return after visiting Chowk’s Hanuman temple. Rajnath Singh is also scheduled to meet chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

On Saturday, he would attend a seminar on ‘self-reliant India’ at Surya Club in Cantonment. On Sunday, the Lucknow MP will attend a function at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

Before concluding his three-day visit, Rajnath will review development projects that are going on in the state capital. He would also inspect the ongoing construction work of the IIM flyover, Munshipulia flyover at Khurramnagar.

“Before leaving for Delhi, Rajnath ji would also visit Gomti Nagar railway station which is being developed as one of the finest railway stations of the country,” said BJP’s Lucknow media in-charge Praveen Garg.

