Own property in Bengaluru? Here’s how to convert your B-Khata to A-Khata in 100 days

The Karnataka government will launch a 100-day campaign from November 1 to help property owners in Bengaluru convert B-Khata properties into A-Khata. The initiative is expected to benefit nearly 15 lakh property owners across the city.

Under this new scheme, properties measuring up to 2,000 square metres can be converted by submitting an online application and paying a ₹500 registration fee. Applicants will not be required to visit BBMP offices, as civic officials will carry out doorstep verification. Property owners with plots larger than the specified limit will need to submit CAD drawings and supporting documents, as per a report by The Hindu.

Conversion fee In addition to the application fee, applicants must pay 5 per cent of the property’s guidance value. “This amount will be used to provide civic amenities like electricity, water, and drainage in such layouts,” Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar was quoted as saying in a report by The Hindu.

Properties converted after the 100-day period will attract an additional fee, details of which will be announced later.

Clarifying the scope of the initiative, Shivakumar said the campaign is not linked to Occupancy Certificates (OC) or Completion Certificates (CC). Multi-storey buildings under B-Khata will not be converted immediately.

The government aims to curb fraudulent transactions and the use of fake documents through this initiative.

Strict verification and exclusion of disputed properties As part of the verification process, civic staff will record photos and videos of applicants standing in front of their properties, which will be uploaded online for approval. Certain categories of properties — including disputed sites, government land, Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands cases, and 94C lands — will be excluded from the scheme.

To assist citizens, each BBMP zone will have two dedicated help desks, and applications can also be submitted at Bengaluru One centres.

Highlighting the significance of the decision, Shivakumar further clarified that the scheme applies only to revenue sites under Section 61 of the Karnataka Town and Country Planning (KTCP) Act. Many of these properties had received B-Khatas in the past, making it difficult for owners to secure bank loans or building plan approvals. The conversion process is expected to remove these hurdles.

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will now take over urban planning responsibilities from the BDA, enabling a single-window clearance system to speed up property-related approvals.