Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Own property in Bengaluru? Here’s how to convert your B-Khata to A-Khata in 100 days

    Updated on: Oct 17, 2025 2:04 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    In addition to the application fee, applicants must pay 5 per cent of the property’s guidance value. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)
    In addition to the application fee, applicants must pay 5 per cent of the property’s guidance value. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

    Applicants will not be required to visit BBMP offices, as civic officials will carry out doorstep verification.

    The Karnataka government will launch a 100-day campaign from November 1 to help property owners in Bengaluru convert B-Khata properties into A-Khata. The initiative is expected to benefit nearly 15 lakh property owners across the city.

    Under this new scheme, properties measuring up to 2,000 square metres can be converted by submitting an online application and paying a 500 registration fee. Applicants will not be required to visit BBMP offices, as civic officials will carry out doorstep verification. Property owners with plots larger than the specified limit will need to submit CAD drawings and supporting documents, as per a report by The Hindu.

    Also read: 'He dragged her to men’s toilet': Bengaluru engineering student raped on campus, phone snatched

    Conversion fee

    In addition to the application fee, applicants must pay 5 per cent of the property’s guidance value. “This amount will be used to provide civic amenities like electricity, water, and drainage in such layouts,” Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar was quoted as saying in a report by The Hindu.

    Properties converted after the 100-day period will attract an additional fee, details of which will be announced later.

    Clarifying the scope of the initiative, Shivakumar said the campaign is not linked to Occupancy Certificates (OC) or Completion Certificates (CC). Multi-storey buildings under B-Khata will not be converted immediately.

    Also read: 'Seriously ****** for the next 20 days': Bengaluru commuter warns about ORR traffic chaos in viral post

    The government aims to curb fraudulent transactions and the use of fake documents through this initiative.

    Strict verification and exclusion of disputed properties

    As part of the verification process, civic staff will record photos and videos of applicants standing in front of their properties, which will be uploaded online for approval. Certain categories of properties — including disputed sites, government land, Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands cases, and 94C lands — will be excluded from the scheme.

    To assist citizens, each BBMP zone will have two dedicated help desks, and applications can also be submitted at Bengaluru One centres.

    Highlighting the significance of the decision, Shivakumar further clarified that the scheme applies only to revenue sites under Section 61 of the Karnataka Town and Country Planning (KTCP) Act. Many of these properties had received B-Khatas in the past, making it difficult for owners to secure bank loans or building plan approvals. The conversion process is expected to remove these hurdles.

    The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will now take over urban planning responsibilities from the BDA, enabling a single-window clearance system to speed up property-related approvals.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Bengaluru News/Own Property In Bengaluru? Here’s How To Convert Your B-Khata To A-Khata In 100 Days
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes