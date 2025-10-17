'Seriously ****** for the next 20 days': Bengaluru commuter warns about ORR traffic chaos in viral post

Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR) is experiencing significant traffic disruptions, with commuters facing extended travel times due to ongoing construction projects and recent incidents.

A Bengaluru resident, sharing insights on Reddit from a major ride-hailing platform, has advised avoiding travel on the ORR for the next two weeks, citing information from reliable sources within the traffic police.

"Avoid travelling by ORR for the next 2 weeks or so. My friend who works at one of the major ride-hailing platforms, got the heads up from their reliable contacts in the traffic police. I quote him “It will continue to be seriously ****** for the next 20 days,” he wrote.

