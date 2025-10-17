Edit Profile
    'Seriously ****** for the next 20 days': Bengaluru commuter warns about ORR traffic chaos in viral post

    Published on: Oct 17, 2025 1:01 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Commuters are advised to plan alternative routes and stay updated with real-time traffic advisories. (MTF_Mobility)
    Residents are cautioned against using Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road for the next two weeks due to severe traffic conditions.

    Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR) is experiencing significant traffic disruptions, with commuters facing extended travel times due to ongoing construction projects and recent incidents.

    A Bengaluru resident, sharing insights on Reddit from a major ride-hailing platform, has advised avoiding travel on the ORR for the next two weeks, citing information from reliable sources within the traffic police.

    "Avoid travelling by ORR for the next 2 weeks or so. My friend who works at one of the major ride-hailing platforms, got the heads up from their reliable contacts in the traffic police. I quote him “It will continue to be seriously ****** for the next 20 days,” he wrote.

    Check out his post here:

    Avoid travel by ORR (Warning)
    byu/manubhai- inbangalore

    Recent developments have exacerbated the situation. On October 14, a breakdown of a BMTC bus near the Ecospace Junction led to a multi-kilometer traffic jam, with commuters reporting delays of up to two hours for a 10-12 km stretch.

    Additionally, the closure of the Panathur Road, a vital connector between Varthur and Marathahalli, has intensified congestion in the eastern corridors of the ORR

    Ongoing construction activities, including white-topping and Metro work, have led to road closures and deteriorated conditions, particularly along stretches like Varthur-Sarjapura Road. Residents have reported large potholes and unsafe conditions, with some incidents of accidents due to poor road quality

    In response to the growing concerns, the Outer Ring Road Companies Association has highlighted that the reopening of Panathur Road is expected by next Friday, which should alleviate some of the traffic burdens on the Varthur-Marathahalli and ORR stretches.

    Commuters are advised to plan alternative routes and stay updated with real-time traffic advisories from the Bengaluru Traffic Police to minimize delays and ensure safety during this period of heightened congestion.

    Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

