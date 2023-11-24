Plan ahead! Scheduled power disruptions in Bengaluru this weekend; Check affected areas list here

Bengaluru city is likely to witness scheduled power disruptions this weekend, i.e., on Saturday and Sunday, as power supply companies such as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) have undertaken several periodical maintenance projects.

The Bescom schedules more outages on the weekends as several employees take leave from work and the overall load on the grid is significantly lighter.(REUTERS)

These works include jungle clearance, arranging power supply to water supply installation under multi village scheme, renovation, modernisation, DTC structure maintenance, line maintenance, shifting cables from overhead to underground, ring main unit maintenance, tree trimming, Jalasiri 24x7 water supply work and underground cable damage rectification, among many others.

Most of these outages are expected to occur between 10 am and 5 pm, however, some works may be completed earlier. The Bescom schedules more outages on the weekends as several employees take leave from work and the overall load on the grid is significantly lighter.

Here is a day-by-day list of areas that are likely to see power cuts.

November 25, Saturday:

Marohalli, Tonachinakuppe, Bhuvaneshwari Nagara, Budihal, Bommanahalli, Veerananjipura, Kachanahalli, Bechanahalli, Papabhovipalya, Eramanchanahalli, Byranahalli, Hosuru, Mindapura, Sjm Nagara, Smk Nagara, Babu Jagajivana Nagara And Other Areas, Devaraj Aras Badavane, Vijayanagara Badavane, Rajiv Gandhi Badavane, Sp Office, Rto Office, Konanuru, Alghatta, Chikkenhalli, B G Halli, Thodranal, T Nulenur, Gorladaku, Anesidri, Javanagondanahally, K. T. N. Hally, Pilali and Ranganathapura

November 26, Sunday:

Ramarayana Palya, Bts Mill, Kannamangala, Kannamangala Gate, Nagenahalli, Kenjiganahalli, Kammasandra, Elladahalli, Thimmasandra, Voddigere, Alenahalli, Bilankote Area, Hosahalli, Hanumanthapura, Kulluvanahalli, Lakkenahalli, Dodderi, Kulavanahalli Gramapanchath, Harebomanahalli Gramapanchath, Lm Wind Industry, Sk Steel Industry, Yedehalli, Barathipura, K G Srinivaspura, Kengalkempohalli, Billanakote, Hosahalli, Hanumanthapura, Kulluvanahalli, Lakkenahalli, Dodderi, Subramanya Nagara, Lokikere Road, Industrial Area & Its Surrounding Areas, Near Nelakanteshwara Temple, Burujanhatti Circle, Maramma Temple Surroundings, Neharu Nagara Surrounding Areas, Vidyanagara, Kanaka Circle, Davalagiri Badavane, Sjm College Surrounding Areas, Headpost Office Road, P B Road, Industrial Area Road, Sjmit Circle, Private Bustand Road, Ksrtc Bustand Road And Surrounding Areas, Gorladaku, Anesidri, Javanagondanahally, K. T. N. Hally, Pilali and Ranganathapura.

