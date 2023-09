Plan your weekend, Bengaluru to face power outages in several areas; Check details, timings

Bengaluru city is likely to witness scheduled power interruptions this weekend, as power supply companies has undertaken several maintenance projects, according to data uploaded on the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company's (BESCOM) website. Many areas are expected to be affected today and tomorrow between 10 am and 4 pm.

The BESCOM schedules power cuts in Bengaluru often, especially on the weekends as the load on the grid is significantly lighter. (Pixabay)

Here is a day-by-day list of areas that might see power cuts:

September 23, Saturday:

B G Halli, Thodranal, T Nulenur, Hosadurga Town, Kellodu Panchayath, Hunavinodu Panchayath, Madure Panchayath, Kanguvalli Panchayath All Villages, Kuntegowdanahally, Yaladabagi, Havinahalu, Kataveeranahally, Navaneboranahally, Ajjaiahnapalya, L H Palya, Borasandra, Thippanahally, Byadarahally, Dasarahalli, Venkatapura, Saluparahalli, Seebi Agrahara, Doddaseebi, Durgadahalli, Navaneboranahalli, Thippanahalli, Borasandra, Kallashettihalli, Yaththappanahatti, Kalajjiroppa, Sibaianapalya, Basarihalli, Hunjanal, Byadarahalli And M C Layout Industrial Area.

September 24, Sunday:

Horticulture Office Road, Gayathri Circle, Sbm Main Circle, Dharmashala Road, Gandhi Circle Surrounding Areas, Thippaji Circle, Kelagote Areas, Chief Office Surroundings, Bank Colony Surrounding Areas, Challakere Road, Madakaripura Surrounding Areas, Jcr Main Road & Surroundings, Private Bustand Road, Gopalpura Road Surroundings, Near Nelakanteshwara Temple, Burujanhatti Circle, Maramma Temple Surroundings, Nehru Nagara Surrounding Areas, Vidyanagara, Kanaka Circle, Davalagiri Badavane, Sjm College Surrounding Areas, Headpost Office Road, P B Road, Industrial Area Road, Sjmit Circle, Ksrtc Bustand Road And Surrounding Areas, Bapuji Nagara, Tamatakallu, Medehalli, Kanaka Nagara, Police Quarters Surrounding Areas, University Area, G R Halli, Chikkapanahalli, Chippinakere, Chikkagondanahalli Surrounding Areas, B G Halli, Thodranal, T Nulenur, Haralur, Byrasandra, Kadagere, Raitharapalya, Kumanjipalya, Kuntegowdanahally, Yaladabagi, Havinahalu, Kataveeranahally, Navaneboranahally, Ajjaiahnapalya, L H Palya, Borasandra, Thippanahally, Byadarahally, Dasarahalli, Venkatapura, Saluparahalli, Seebi Agrahara, Doddaseebi, Durgadahalli, Thippanahalli, Borasandra, Kallashettihalli, Yaththappanahatti, Kalajjiroppa, Sibaianapalya, Basarihalli, Hunjanal, Byadarahalli, Gubbanna Industrial Estate, 6th Block, Rajajinagar, Apolo Bar Dtc-38, 6th Block Rajajinagar, Apolo Bar 7th Cross, Tent Road, Shankrappa Est, Pipe Line Road, Metro Quarters, Konega Garments, Pillappanakatte And Ramanna Compound.

