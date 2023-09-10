PSPCL supplies highest ever power of 34L units on Sept 9

Power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Sunday said Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) supplied record 34.27 lakh units of power on September 9 as the power demand during the entire day was around 14,400 MW. A view of PSPCL office in Patiala. (HT Photo)

Giving information here, the minister said before monsoon this year, the highest power supply on June 23 was 34.25 lakh units. He said due to 63% less rainfall during August and negligible rainfall in September so far, the demand for electricity has increased significantly, especially in agriculture, domestic and commercial consumer categories.

He clarified that power is being supplied to all categories of consumers in the state without any cut due to the arrangements made by the state government.

Comparing the power consumption figures for year 2023 with 2022, the minister said due to heat and humidity in the state during the past few days, the consumption of electricity has increased by 8-12%. He said the peak demand during the past few days has been in the record range of 14,500 MW to 15,000 MW.