PM Modi holds video conference with Karnataka CM, discusses visit to state
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday and discussed his scheduled state visit on June 20 and 21.
The officials of the union and state government explained the proposed programmes that the Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate during his visit to the state.
Bommai, who addressed the state government officials after the video conference, instructed them to take precautions to ensure that there is no scope for any lapses in the programmes to be attended by the Prime Minister.
The Prime Minister is set to participate in the International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21 in Mysuru. The Chief Minister instructed the officials on preparations for the mega event.
Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, CM's Principal Secretary N Manjunath Prasad and other senior officials were present.
Earlier on Tuesday, Bommai reviewed the preparations for International Yoga Day celebrations in Mysuru to be held on June 21.
Bommai wanted the officials to make arrangements for transport, snacks, drinking water and other facilities for the participants in perfect coordination with the Union government.
"Extend all the cooperation to the Union AYUSH ministry, which is keen to organise an exhibition on Yoga on the occasion," Bommai instructed.
The State government has constituted 14 committees including a Core Committee headed by the District in-charge minister for the smooth and successful conduct of the event.
Bommai instructed the Police officials to ensure fool-proof security during the PM's visit.
The International Yoga Day celebrations are being held in a big way at 75 prominent Heritage spots of the country. In Karnataka it has been organised at Mysuru, Halebeedu, Hampi, Pattadakal and Vijayapura(Golgumbaz). Prime Minister Modi would inaugurate the event in Mysuru, while union minister of state for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje would participate in the event at Halebeedu.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics