PM Modi in poll-bound Karnataka, Maharashtra today: Projects to be inaugurated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in election-bound Karnataka's northern districts of Yadgiri and Kalaburagi, and also in Maharashtra on Thursday to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several projects. The Mumbai Police has deployed its 4,500 personnel in the western suburbs as a part of a security arrangement.

The Mumbai Police has further announced the deployment of four units of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), and one unit each of the Anti-Riot Squad and Rapid Action Force, ahead of Modi's visit to the state.

This will be Modi's second such visit to Karnataka this month. He was in Hubballi on January 12 to inaugurate the National Youth Festival, during which he had held a massive roadshow.

Projects PM Modi to inaugurate in Karnataka and Maharashtra:

Karnataka:

> Modi will visit Yadgiri and Kalaburagi districts of Karnataka in the morning and lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various developmental projects related to irrigation, drinking water and a National Highway development project at Kodeka in the Yadgiri district.

> The foundation stone of the Yadgir multi-village drinking water supply scheme under Jal Jeevan Mission would be laid at Kodekal, Yadgiri district. A Water Treatment Plant of 117 MLD will be built under the scheme. The project, which costs over ₹2,050 crore, will provide potable water to about 2.3 lakh households of more than 700 rural habitations and three towns in the Yadgiri district.

> The prime minister will also inaugurate Narayanpur Left Bank Canal - Extension Renovation and Modernisation Project (NLBC-ERM). The project, with canal carrying capacity of 10,000 cusecs, can irrigate 4.5 lakh hectares of command area. It will benefit more than three lakh farmers in 560 villages of Kalaburgi, Yadagir and Vijaypur districts. The total cost of the project is about ₹4,700 crore, said the PMO statement.

> In the afternoon, Modi will reach Malkhed village of Kalaburagi district, where he will distribute title deeds (hakku patra) to the eligible beneficiaries of these newly declared revenue villages. During the programme, he will also lay the foundation stone of the 71 km section of NH-150C. This six-lane Greenfield road project is also part of Surat- Chennai Expressway. It is being built at a cost of more than ₹2,100 crore.

> Surat-Chennai Expressway will pass through six states- Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. It will reduce the existing route from 1,600 km to 1,270 km.

Maharashtra

> Modi will reach Mumbai in the evening to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around ₹38,800 crores in Mumbai. He will inaugurate two lines of the Mumbai Metro and also enjoy a metro ride.

> To provide urban mobility, he will also dedicate to the nation Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7, worth around ₹12,600 crore. The metro line 2A connecting Dahisar E and DN Nagar (yellow line) is around 18.6 km long, while metro line 7 connecting Andheri E - Dahisar E (red line) is around 16.5 km long. The Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone of these lines in 2015.

> Modi will also launch MUMBAI 1 Mobile App and National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1). The app will facilitate ease of travel, can be shown at the entry gates of metro stations and supports digital payment to buy tickets through UPI.

> The prime minister will further lay the foundation stone of seven sewage treatment plants, which will be built at a cost of around ₹17,200 crore.

> He will also inaugurate 20 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana. This initiative provides essential medical services like health checkups, medicines, investigations and diagnostics completely free, to the people.

> Modi also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three hospitals in Mumbai viz 360-bedded Bhandup Multispeciality Municipal Hospital, 306-bedded Siddharth Nagar Hospital, Goregaon (West) and 152-bedded Oshiwara Maternity Home.

> He will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

