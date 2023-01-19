Traffic restrictions announced ahead of PM Modi's Mumbai visit | Check details

On Thursday, prime minister Narendra Modi will be in Mumbai to inaugurate a slew of projects, including Lines 2A and 7 of the Mumbai Metro. The city's traffic police have, therefore, put in place traffic restrictions, and appealed to commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

मी उद्या मुंबईत असेन. 38,000 कोटी रु. खर्चाच्या प्रकल्पांचे उद्घाटन आणि पायाभरणी यावेळी केली जाणार आहे. यामध्ये मेट्रो कनेक्टिव्हिटी सुधारणे, रेल्वे पायाभूत सुविधा, सांडपाणी प्रक्रिया तसेच आणखी कामांचा समावेश आहे. या कामांमुळे राहणीमानाचा दर्जा उंचावण्यास चालना मिळेल. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 18, 2023

The Mumbai Traffic Police gave the following details on its Twitter handle:

(1.) From 4:15 pm to 5:30 pm, slow moving South-bound traffic is expected on the Western Express Highway (towards Bandra East). From 5:30 pm to 6:45 pm, slow moving North-bound traffic is likely on the Western Express Highway (towards Andheri).

(2.) Towards Colaba, the movement of vehicles will be slow from 4:15 pm to 5:30 pm, and towards Dahisar from 5:30 pm to 5:45 pm.

(3.) From 12 pm to 9 pm, heavy vehicles will not be allowed on any road in the Western Suburb of the financial capital, including on the Western Express Highway (WEH).

(4.) Those driving from WEH/Worli Sea Link, and going through the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) premises towards Kurla, shall take the road to MMRDA Junction, and proceed through Dharavi T Junction towards Kurla and Eastern Express Highway (EEH).

(5.) For Kurla, drivers coming from Saint Dyaneshwar Marg through BKC premises Income Tax Junction shall move along Guru Nanak Hospital-Jagat Vidya Mandir Junction-Kala Nagar Junction and through Dharavi Junction.

(6.) To go to Kurla from Kherwadi area through BKC premises, commuters shall take a U-turn from Valmiki Nagar and proceed through Government Colony -Kalanagar Junction-Dharavi T Junction.

(7.) Vehicles coming from Razzak and Surve Junction through BKC premises, and going to WEH, Dharavi and Worli Sea Link, shall CST Road, University Main Gate, Ambedkar Junction and Hansbhurga Junction.

(8.) Vehicles moving through EEH from Chunabhatti through BKC connector, shall move through NSE Junction-Income Tax Junction-Family Court Junction-MMRDA Junction.

