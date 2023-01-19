Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Traffic restrictions announced ahead of PM Modi's Mumbai visit | Check details

Traffic restrictions announced ahead of PM Modi's Mumbai visit | Check details

Updated on Jan 19, 2023 03:27 AM IST

Today, the prime minister will inaugurate a slew of projects, including Lines 2A and 7 of the Mumbai Metro.

Mumbai, Jan 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A & 7, during a visit to Mumbai on January 19. (ANI Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

On Thursday, prime minister Narendra Modi will be in Mumbai to inaugurate a slew of projects, including Lines 2A and 7 of the Mumbai Metro. The city's traffic police have, therefore, put in place traffic restrictions, and appealed to commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

The Mumbai Traffic Police gave the following details on its Twitter handle:

(1.) From 4:15 pm to 5:30 pm, slow moving South-bound traffic is expected on the Western Express Highway (towards Bandra East). From 5:30 pm to 6:45 pm, slow moving North-bound traffic is likely on the Western Express Highway (towards Andheri).

(2.) Towards Colaba, the movement of vehicles will be slow from 4:15 pm to 5:30 pm, and towards Dahisar from 5:30 pm to 5:45 pm.

(3.) From 12 pm to 9 pm, heavy vehicles will not be allowed on any road in the Western Suburb of the financial capital, including on the Western Express Highway (WEH).

(4.) Those driving from WEH/Worli Sea Link, and going through the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) premises towards Kurla, shall take the road to MMRDA Junction, and proceed through Dharavi T Junction towards Kurla and Eastern Express Highway (EEH).

(5.) For Kurla, drivers coming from Saint Dyaneshwar Marg through BKC premises Income Tax Junction shall move along Guru Nanak Hospital-Jagat Vidya Mandir Junction-Kala Nagar Junction and through Dharavi Junction.

(6.) To go to Kurla from Kherwadi area through BKC premises, commuters shall take a U-turn from Valmiki Nagar and proceed through Government Colony -Kalanagar Junction-Dharavi T Junction.

(7.) Vehicles coming from Razzak and Surve Junction through BKC premises, and going to WEH, Dharavi and Worli Sea Link, shall CST Road, University Main Gate, Ambedkar Junction and Hansbhurga Junction.

(8.) Vehicles moving through EEH from Chunabhatti through BKC connector, shall move through NSE Junction-Income Tax Junction-Family Court Junction-MMRDA Junction.

narendra modi mumbai metro
