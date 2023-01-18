BMC razes varsity compound to make parking lot for PM’s meeting

Mumbai: The civic body on Tuesday demolished a part of the compound wall of Mumbai University’s Kalina Campus to allow the space within to be used for parking of around 5,000 cars during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting at the MMRDA grounds in the Bandra-Kurla complex on Thursday. The Yuva Sena former senators have strongly protested the demolition.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has promised to rebuild the part of the demolished compound wall after the PM’s visit but the university is sceptical about the civic body’s assurance.

The protective wall on the north side of the substation of the Rajiv Gandhi Center building in the university was demolished by H East Ward office using a bulldozer on Tuesday. The BMC has assured that it will rebuild the wall after the prime minister’s meeting.

Modi is visiting Mumbai on January 19 and is expected to inaugurate various works of the BMC and the state government. After this, a public meeting of the prime minister has been organised at the BKC. The plan is to park the vehicles, of people attending this meeting, in the University.

The university has said they are skeptical about BMC’s promise to rebuild the demolished compound wall. Yuva Sena senior senator Pradeep Sawant said, “The university administration is skeptical about the BMC’s promise of rebuilding the compound wall. The demolitionhas raised the issue of safety of students, especially girls. And these questions are unanswered.

“It is a waste of money and since 2014, Maharashtra government has not yet paid the compensation for the land acquired by MMRDA for development,” he said.