Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started misleading the voters with "terrible lies" after he understood that in the first two phases of the Lok Sabha election, the BJP has not done well. PM Modi lied people due to fear of loss in LS Polls: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

He was speaking at an election campaign organized on behalf of Mrunal Ravindra Hebbalkar, Congress party candidate from the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency.

He said that Prime Minister Modi does not talk about price hikes and unemployment.

"Modi, who came to power in 2014 and 2019 by creating an illusion among Indians, did not fulfil even a single promise. Every time they keep telling lies just to provoke people emotionally. As it is certain that the BJP will not come back to power, they are desperately trying to mislead as many Indians as possible by telling more and more lies," he said.

He said the BJP leaders are telling blatant lies that the Congress will take away the reservation from Dalits and give it to Muslims.

He said that the whole world knows that Congress never works against the Constitution and is in favour of social justice.

The Chief Minister said that the BJP's allegation that the treasury of the Karnataka government is empty and that there is no money to pay government officials is an outright lie.

"We have earmarked 52,009 crore for guarantees and 120,000 crore for development. Annabhagya, Griha Jyoti, Griha Lakshmi, Shakti and Yuvanidhi have been provided to the people. Earlier when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, 72 thousand crore farmers' loans were waived off. During my tenure as Chief Minister earlier ₹8,165 crore loans of 27.20 lakh farmers were waived off. When Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister, we had fought to waive farmers' loans. Then Yediurappa insulted the farmers by saying that we don't have a note-printing machine," he said.

The Chief Minister said that if Congress comes to power at the centre, farmers' loans will be completely waived off, and a Caste survey will be conducted across the country to bring social justice.

In the Belagavi constituency, Mrunal Ravindra Hebbalkar is pitted against Jagdish Shettar of the BJP.

Belagavi goes to the polls on May 7 and counting will be conducted on June 4 along with the votes cast in all other constituencies. (ANI)