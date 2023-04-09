PM Modi takes jungle safari at Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi headed to safari at Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Sunday. He was seen sporting a camouflage clothing and a hat before going on a safari and he will also interact with field staff of the popular tiger reserve.

PM Modi is on the way to the Bandipur and Mudumalai Tiger Reserves, PMO said.(ANI)

The PMO tweeted the picture of PM Modi and wrote, "PM @narendramodi is on the way to the Bandipur and Mudumalai Tiger Reserves." This is Prime Minister’s 8th visit to Karnataka this year and he is expected to visit often till the polling date which is on May 10.

The Tiger Reserve that the PM is visiting is located partly in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district and partly in H.D.Kote and Nanjangud taluks of Mysuru District. PM Modi is likely to spend two hours at the wildlife sanctuary. He will also release a commemorative coin of ₹50, and put out a document on evaluating effective management of tiger reserves and a vision document for tiger conservation.

The Chamarajanagar district administration has barred the public from taking the safari ride at the Bandipur National Park from April 5 to April 9, ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit. PM Modi will also inaugurate a three-day mega event in Mysuru to commemorate 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’. The PM will then go on to Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve on the same day.

