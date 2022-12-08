PM Modi to visit Bengaluru to inaugurate Aero India in Feb: Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be inaugurating the 14th edition of Aero India that would be held here from February 13-17, 2023. The biennial air show would be held at the Air Force Station at Yelahanka.

The Chief Minister said this at the inauguration of Collins Aerospace's global engineering and technology centre here. He said since it would be an international-level event, the air show must showcase aerospace research centres, air-travelling opportunities and possibilities in aircraft industry in the State and in Bengaluru.

Highlighting that the capacity of Indian engineers has been good and that he wishes that all the parts of aircraft be manufactured in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister said the State capital is an ideal place for the aerospace sector as there are institutions like DRDO, NAL, and HAL.

Besides, there are international-level R&D institutions in the fields of aerospace, artificial Intelligence, renewable energy and semi-conductors in Bengaluru, he added.

Aero India is said to be one of the premier aerospace exhibitions with 13 successful editions organised in Bengaluru since 1996.

Further noting that Collins Aerospace Engineering Institution has completed 25 years of its existence in Bengaluru, Bommai said this shows the achievement of the institution which has emerged as an important engineering centre.