Police search another school in Bengaluru over bomb threat
Days after 15 schools in Bengaluru received bomb threats that turned out to be hoaxes, Cubbon Park police on Monday carried out a combing operation at the Bishop Cotton Girl’s School, which police officials said also received a threat.
Searches were conducted after the school authorities informed police about the email on a bomb threat, officials said.
“Although the email arrived on April 8, the management got to know about the mail on Monday and alerted the police. Our teams along with the dog detection unit and canine squad rushed to the spot as per procedure and carried out an extensive search,” said a senior police officer.
The police have also taken up a complaint and the cybercrime division police are trying to track down the sender. The school was not functioning when they received the mail and did not check the mail until Monday, a police officer said.
On Saturday, Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra said that Central agencies are looking into the hoax bomb threat received by at least 15 schools in Bengaluru on Friday. The threat turned out to be a hoax as the bomb detection squads did not find any explosives during the search operations; however, the schools had to be evacuated.
The mail was sent multiple times to the schools on the email ids available on their website. Some schools received as many as 140 emails and all the emails had similar content, said senior officers.
The content in the mail read: “A very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, attention is not a joke, this is not a joke, a very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of lives may suffer, including yours, do not delay, now everything is only in your hands! [sic].”
Meanwhile, Bengaluru police have registered an FIR in the case and an investigation is underway. A senior officer said the investigators are awaiting a response from Google on the query sent by police on the origin of the emails.
-
Bengaluru police irked over CID taking over cases
Days after a 22-year-old man was murdered in JJ Nagar, the investigation into the case is becoming a bone of contention between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Bengaluru city police. The Bengaluru city police commissioner Kamal Pant had called it a case of road rage, however, home minister Araga Jnanendra had claimed that Chandru was killed as he could not speak Urdu, raking up communal tensions.
-
Microplastics in Cauvery cause fish deformity, pose health risks: Study
Microplastics in the Cauvery river have been identified as one of the major reasons for deformities in fish and other impacts on marine life, according to a study conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Releasing its report on Monday, the IISc said, “Pollutants like microplastics may be causing growth defects in fish, including skeletal deformities, in the Cauvery River, a new study reveals. Published in the journal Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety.”
-
Ludhiana | Married man claims to be single while renewing passport, booked
A man was booked for furnishing false information while renewing The accused, Gurpreet Singh of Gopal Nagar Chowk's passport on Monday. The accused was booked after a seven-month probe. Sub-inspector Baldev Raj, who is investigating the case, said during the probe it was found that the accused had married one Kanchan on February 19, 2019, and that their divorce case was pending in court. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.
-
Ludhiana | NGT panel to submit report on industrial park on Sutlej floodplains in 2 months
Acting on a petition filed against the proposed industrial park on Sutlej floodplains near Mattewara Forest, the National Green Tribunal has constituted a four-member committee and asked it to submit a “factual report” within two months. Led by the deputy commissioner, the committee includes Punjab Pollution Control Board and Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority officials and a district forest officer.
-
Amid heatwave, power outage in parts of city as construction work damages cables in Ludhiana
The affected area included Ghumar Mandi, Maya Nagar, Maharaj Nagar, Dyal Nagar, Tagore Nagar, Mall road, Club road, Upkar Nagar, College road, Cemetery road, Champa Street, Green Park, Rajinder Nagar, Bindraban road, DC and officers' residences, Sadar Thana road, Rani Jhansi road, Area Around Rakh Bagh and Shahi Mohalla among others. Sham Singh road resident Rohit Khanna said the unscheduled power cuts have caused plenty of problems to residents in the area.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics