Portion of road caves in amid concerns over civic apathy in Bengaluru| Video

Amid concerns over civic apathy, Bengaluru saw a portion of another road in the city caving in on Saturday. The incident was reported on the Ittamadu stretch, as per news agency ANI, and the traffic police immediately barricaded the affected area and diverted vehicles to avoid road accidents.

The reason for the road damage is yet to be known but ANI reported that the central government's Smart City project is going on nearby. Last week, visuals of a huge pothole on Bengaluru’s popular Brigade Road had surfaced. The underground tunnelling work of Gottigere–Nagawara Metro line was going on at the location and a biker suffered minor injuries after trying to avoid the pothole. Many similar incidents have been reported in the recent past and lives have been lost in accidents linked to such civic apathy.

Earlier this month, an under-construction metro pillar collapsed near Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road and two, including a minor, were killed in the incident. The accident took place when a family of four were passing by the area on a two-wheeler. A woman and her child suffered fatal injuries while her husband and daughter survived as the pillar collapsed. The BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) even issued a suspension order to three of its officers and an enquiry was also ordered by the metro department on the suspended officers.

A case was also registered against the Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC) in connection with the collapse of an under-construction metro pillar. NCC was named first accused (A1), followed by its officials. The company is the contractor that was carrying out the ongoing metro work in Bengaluru by the BMRCL.

