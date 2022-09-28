Power cuts in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Thursday; See full area list here

Data from the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), Bengaluru city's electricity board and manager, indicated there might be power cuts in some areas of the Karnataka capital on Wednesday and Thursday. This is because the KPTCL - Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited - will be undertaking some maintenance works in some divisions and areas.

The KTPCL has been carrying out repair and other projects throughout September, which have included strengthening of existing transmission lines, replacement of conductors, construction of new lines, structure work and tests, among other works. Most of the works in September were periodical, quarterly or half yearly maintenance.

The BESCOM schedules planned outages to tackle delayed and pending projects every month, a prominent one being the shifting of all overhead cables underground, which has been pushed further due to rain. These companies usually schedule heavier works on weekends when the load on the grid is less, as most employees stay away from work during the period.

Some of Bengaluru's areas might see shutdowns on Wednesday and Thursday, between 10 am and 4 pm, as these works will be in progress during that time.

Here are the affected areas for Wednesday and Thursday in Bengaluru.

Affected divisions:

K B Cross Kanakapura divisions

Affected circles:

Tumkur Ramanagara

Affected areas:

Bhakthara halli, Bagena halli, Bannimaradakatte, Vanigere, Kurudu halli, Vaddarakuppe, Teradakuppe, Kallupalya, Gidadapalya, Kanakapura town and surrounding villages.

