Power cuts in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Thursday; See full area list here
BESCOM, which manages Bengaluru's electricity supply, has indicated there will be power cuts on Wednesday and Thursday, i.e. September 28 and 29, as the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KTPCL) will be working on some maintenance projects. Check the full list of affected areas here.
Data from the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), Bengaluru city's electricity board and manager, indicated there might be power cuts in some areas of the Karnataka capital on Wednesday and Thursday. This is because the KPTCL - Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited - will be undertaking some maintenance works in some divisions and areas.
READ | Water on roads, power cuts at homes: Bengaluru civic mess after overnight rain
The KTPCL has been carrying out repair and other projects throughout September, which have included strengthening of existing transmission lines, replacement of conductors, construction of new lines, structure work and tests, among other works. Most of the works in September were periodical, quarterly or half yearly maintenance.
The BESCOM schedules planned outages to tackle delayed and pending projects every month, a prominent one being the shifting of all overhead cables underground, which has been pushed further due to rain. These companies usually schedule heavier works on weekends when the load on the grid is less, as most employees stay away from work during the period.
Some of Bengaluru's areas might see shutdowns on Wednesday and Thursday, between 10 am and 4 pm, as these works will be in progress during that time.
READ | Bengaluru power cuts for coming weekend; check full area list here
Here are the affected areas for Wednesday and Thursday in Bengaluru.
Affected divisions:
- K B Cross
- Kanakapura divisions
Affected circles:
- Tumkur
- Ramanagara
Affected areas:
Bhakthara halli, Bagena halli, Bannimaradakatte, Vanigere, Kurudu halli, Vaddarakuppe, Teradakuppe, Kallupalya, Gidadapalya, Kanakapura town and surrounding villages.