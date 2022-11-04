Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Power cuts this weekend in Bengaluru; Check full list of affected areas here

Published on Nov 04, 2022 11:25 AM IST

Some parts of Bengaluru are expected to witness planned power cuts on Saturday and Sunday as Bengaluru's electricity board, BESCOM, is undertaking some maintenance projects.

The BESCOM and KTPCL will undertake maintennace works such a stree trimming, which will make for some power cuts this weekend, between 10 am to 4 pm. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)
ByYamini C S

Bengaluru's electricity manager, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), has put out fresh data which indicates scheduled power cuts in November, seeing as some unfinished projects, repair and maintenance works are set to be undertaken by both itself and the KTPCL - Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited.

These works include releasing of old towers and conductors, and stringing new ones. Maintenance works like tree trimming, jump works, among many others will also be taken up during a ‘line clear’ period to avoid interruptions in the future. Most of these projects will be taken up between 10 am and 4 pm. As a result, some parts of Bengaluru might see shutdowns on Saturday and Sunday.

Here is a day-by-day low-down on the outages and affected areas:

November 5, Saturday

BESCOM circle: North and Ramanagara

BESCOM Division: Jalahalli, Malleshwaram, Hebbala and Kanakpura

Affected areas: some parts of Harohalli, 220/66 KV SC of the Somanahalli - T K Halli line, Tugani and Agrahara feeders, Malleshwaram, Dollars Colony, Nagasheety Halli, New BEL Road, Devi Nagara, M S R L/O, Bsnl, Isro And L G Halli, Industrial Estate, Sanjay Nagara, Lisc Koltze Patel B Apartment, Aadhar Building and Chikkamarana Halli.

BESCOM said alternate power supply can be arranged in BESCOM side from other stations.

November 6, Sunday

BESCOM circle: Ramanagara and Kolar

BESCOM Division: Kanakpura and Peresandra substation under Chikkaballapura sub-division

Affected areas: some parts of Harohalli, 220/66 KV SC of the Somanahalli - T K Halli line, Tugani and Agrahara feeders, Peresandra and Chikkaballapura.

