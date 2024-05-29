Prajwal Revanna to leave Germany tomorrow, books flight ticket to Bengaluru: Report

Karnataka’s Hassan MP and fugitive Prajwal Revanna who is accused in sexual harassment and kidnap cases is set to return to Bengaluru on Thursday, reported news agency PTI. A flight ticket has been booked from Germany’s Munich to Bengaluru and he is likely to reach Kempegowda International Airport during the early hours of Friday. Prajwal Revanna to leave Germany tomorrow, books ticket to Bengaluru: Report

The suspended MP of the JDS already announced that he is going to attend the SIT probe on May 31 in Bengaluru. Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara said that the state police will arrest him as soon as he lands in Bengaluru and the vigil at Kempegowda International Airport has already been increased.

In a video released by the accused, he said that his foriegn trip is pre-planned and he only learned about allegations after leaving the country a month ago. Prajwal Revanna said, “After Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, spread rumours against me, I went into depression, and I isolated myself. A political conspiracy is going on to finish my career, and I will face it,” Prajwal added.

Obscene videos allegedly showing Revanna sexually abusing several women surfaced in April, days before Hassan constituency in Karnataka voted during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. He reportedly travelled to Germany the same month using his diplomatic passport.

The first FIR against Revanna, who was later suspended by his party, was filed on April 28, after a victim came forward, and three more FIRs of rape have been filed against him since then.