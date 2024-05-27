‘Depressed, will appear for SIT investigation on May 31,’ says Prajwal Revanna in a selfie video

Almost a month after fleeing the country, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna said that he would appear at 10 am on May 31 in front of a special investigation team (SIT), which is probing into the sexual harassment case against him. He also claimed that he is depressed and extended his apologies to his grandfather and former PM HD Deve Gowda. Prajwal Revanna (HT_PRINT)

Speaking in the video, Prajwal Revanna said, “I am putting out this video to clarify about my whereabouts. After Lok Sabha polls finished, cases were filed against me for various reasons and SIT was constituted. My foreign trip has nothing to do with these cases and it was a pre-planned trip. I only learned that SIT gave me notice and responded to it through my advocate.”

He further said that he went into depression after Congress leaders launched an attack against him. “After Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, spread rumours against me, I went into depression, and I isolated myself. A political conspiracy is going on to finish my career, and I will face it,” he added.

Prajwal Revanna said that he will appear in front of SIT on May 31. “At 10 am on May 31, I will attend the SIT probe in Bengaluru and give my full co-operation to the investigation. I have full trust in the judicial system. I will prove myself as innocent in front of the judicial system.”

He also extended his apologies to his JDS chief and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and his uncle Kumaraswamy.