Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Next procedure to begin if Prajwal fails to appear: Karnataka home minister

ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
May 29, 2024 02:59 AM IST

Asked about the possibility of Revanna's arrest upon his arrival in India, G Parameshwara said the SIT would take a call on the matter.

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said the next procedure to bring back Hassan lawmaker Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing several women , will commence if the suspended Janata Dal (Secular) leader fails to appear for probe on May 31.

Parameshwara’s remarks came a day after Revanna released a video statement, saying he will appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the allegations against him and cooperate in the inquiry.

“I don’t know what prompted him to release that video... We will see what happens on May 31. If he doesn’t turn up (before SIT), the next procedure will start,” Parameshwara told reporters in Bengaluru.

Asked about the possibility of Revanna’s arrest upon his arrival in India, Parameshwara said the SIT would take a call on the matter.

Obscene videos allegedly showing Revanna sexually abusing several women surfaced in April, days before Hassan constituency in Karnataka voted during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. He reportedly travelled to Germany the same month using his diplomatic passport.

The first FIR against Revanna, who was later suspended by his party, was filed on April 28, after a victim came forward, and three more FIRs of rape have been filed against him since then.

On May 18, a Special Court for Public Representatives issued an arrest warrant for Prajwal, following an application by the SIT probing the allegations against him. Besides a look-out circular, a Blue Notice by Interpol and multiple notices under section 41A of the CrPC were also issued against him.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Next procedure to begin if Prajwal fails to appear: Karnataka home minister
