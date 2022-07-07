'Precautions taken', says CM Bommai after landslide in Dakshina Kannada

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he spoke to district deputy commissioners regarding the torrential rains, especially in coastal districts, and assured that all necessary precautions had been taken.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain along the Karnataka coast - in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada.

News agency ANI quoted CM Bommai as saying the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) had been deployed in Kodagu, Karwar, and Udupi as a precautionary measure.

He added that instructions had been given to evacuate people living in areas where landslides are more probable and also to keep roads clear. "Our teams are prepared with all equipment," he said.

Anganwadi schools and colleges were closed in Udupi, Kodagu, Hassan and Uttara Kannada on Thursday after a red alert was issued by the IMD. Schools and colleges in Alur, Arakalagud and Sakleshpura also remained shut. The IMD also warned tourists and fishermen to stay away from beaches and sea areas.

Heavy monsoons disrupted daily life in the Malnad region, damaging properties and inundating agricultural fields. At least three people were killed in Dakshina Kannada after a landslide hit the Panjikallu village of Bantwal taluk on Wednesday.

News agency PTI reported that the state's revenue minister R Ashoka, who is in Kodagu district, is overseeing rescue operations in rain affected areas like Chembu village. He has also distributed relief cheques to those affected.

"Our revenue minister is already in Kodagu. According to the Met Department, rains will continue for the next three to four days in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada districts. I have already held discussions with the deputy commissioners (DCs) of districts regarding the precautionary measures to be taken and they have been taken, necessary funds are with DCs," Bommai said.

According to the Met department, scattered heavy to very heavy rain with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur over all the districts of coastal Karnataka. Also, heavy to very heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places over Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts of south interior Karnataka, and heavy rain also likely to occur at isolated places over Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Kalaburgi and Raichur districts of north interior Karnataka and Hassan district of south interior Karnataka.

(With agency inputs)

