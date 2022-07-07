Karnataka rain: Amid red alert, holiday for schools & colleges in these districts
- The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rain, ranging above 204.5 mm for these 4 cities.
Owing to continuous rain, educational institutions in several parts of Karnataka will remain shut on Thursday. Top officials in the 4 districts of Karnataka - namely Udupi, Kodagu, Hassan and Uttara Kannada -- have declared holiday for Anganwadi schools and colleges amid the ‘red alert’ issued by the weather department.
In view of continuing rain in the region, deputy commissioner of Udupi district Kurma Rao M has declared a holiday for Anganwadi schools and colleges, news agency ANI reported. Kodagu deputy commissioner Dr Sateesha BC, Uttara Kannada DC Dr Rajendra K.V and Hassan DC R Girish have also announced a holiday for Thursday for Anganwadi schools and colleges in Alur, Arkalgud, and Sakleshpur towns.
Tourists and fishermen have been advised not to venture near beaches and sea areas.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rain, ranging above 204.5 mm for these 4 cities. “Heavy to very heavy rain” ranging between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm has also been predicted for the next two days. Strong winds with a speed of upto 40 kmph and occasional gusts are also expected in the state.
The incessant rain in the two coastal districts led to landslides and damage to houses. Sea erosion was reported in many parts including Ullal in DK and Kundapur and Maravanthe beaches in the Udupi district. Roads are flooded with rain water causing traffic disruption in several places.
Apart from Karnataka, IMD has also predicted heavy rains in parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala-Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during the next 5 days. Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will also see heavy rainfall in the next 2 days. Meanwhile, parts of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are expected to see moderate and scattered rainfall in the coming days as per the IMD forecast.
(With PTI inputs)
