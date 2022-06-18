#Bangalorerains: Here's a series of tweets from amused & irked citizens
- Bengaluru's most recurring trend has to be the Bangalore rains trend, which buzzes with fresh tweets from amused and frustrated residents alike every time the city is showered with rains.
One of the most popular trends and the most repetitive one from Bengaluru is definitely the #Bangalorerains trend. Rains have been persistent in the city over the summer, flooding roads and uprooting trees, among others.
When isolated showers lashed the city on Friday, people took to Twitter to share images and videos. Here is a series of tweets by netizens from the Karnataka capital.
Some users expressed frustration at the inevitable traffic congestions caused by the rains at the start of the weekend, with one user, named Latecoww, calling the downpour horrific. “Last night the rains in Bangalore were absolutely horrific. Took me four hours to get home from Dodannekundi to Hennur,” the user tweeted.
Another user, Shree Ram Bishnoi, whose Twitter bio said he is with the Bengaluru Traffic police, wrote, “Heartwarming picture. I love Bangalore Traffic Police. Time is 11:00 in the night, but Jagadeesh Reddy Traffic Police hebbal is doing his duty,” he shared.
A resident, Jalal Mujawar, said, “One hour of heavy rain did this to a one month old newly constructed road in AECS Layout. Such a poor quality road construction and waste of tax payer's money.”
One Twitterati said she could not step outside her house as the roads were inundated following a heavy downpour. “Flooding in North Bangalore layout because of rain and unscientific lake rejuvenation. Cannot step out of the house,” he wrote.
One man shared an amusing video of bikers manoeuvring flooded stretches while others pumped out water from a building nearby.
Malls were also not spared by the thunderstorm that took the city aback on Friday, with the Phoenix mall parking area resembling a mini stream.
The user shared a clip from the basement of the mall after half an hour of rainfall.
-
