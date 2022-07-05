Karnataka: IMD predicts very heavy rainfall over next five days, issues caution for fishermen
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall' in several areas of Karnataka over the next five days. The weather department said the coastal best of the southern state is likely to receive isolated very heavy rainfall from July 7.
The IMD also projected widespread rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning in coastal Karnataka during the next few days. “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Marathwada from 5-8 July; Coastal Karnataka during 7-9 July; South Interior Karnataka during 06 -09 July,” read the IMD bulletin.
The weather department also said strong winds with a speed of 40 to 50 kmph and occasional gusts of up to 60 kmph are likely along the Kerala-Lakshadweep-Karnataka coasts till July 7 and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea as it will be turbulent.
In its forecast, the IMD further said that heavy rainfall is expected in isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Leh-Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad (in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) and Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura and Gujarat.
The Met department also predicted thunderstorms and lightning, accompanied with gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph, at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.
