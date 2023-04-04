Pregnant woman dies in Kolar, docs booked

The Bangarapet police in Kolar district on Monday registered a case against unknowndoctors at Bangarapet government hospital for alleged negligence of duty during the death of a pregnant woman on Saturday, officials said on Monday. The Bangarapet police in Kolar registered a case against unknowndoctors at government hospital for negligence of duty during the death of a pregnant woman (Agencies/Representative use)

According to officials, a woman, who was admitted to the hospital for delivery on Thursday, was allegedly neglected by doctors and was not given proper treatment.

Police identified the deceased as Bharathi (26), a resident of Vijayanagara layout in Bangarapet city. She gave birth to her second child.

Her parents, in a complaint filed on Sunday, said that the doctors allegedly gave Bharathi an injection so that the labour pain would be more frequent.

“Later, they delivered the infant by conducting a caesarean. Then she developed severe pains along with breathing problems. However, even after 45 minutes of giving the injection, no doctor attended to her despite them suffering from pain,” the parents said in the complaint.

They further stated in their complaint that after her condition worsened, she was instructed to be taken to a private hospital.

While the family members took the woman to a private hospital, she died on the way, police said.

After her death, Manjunath, the husband of the deceased pregnant woman and her relatives protested in front of the government hospital in Bangarapet on Sunday, condemning the negligence of the doctors.

They insisted that strict action should be taken against the doctors and hospital staff for negligence immediately.

Soon after the protest began, the police arrived at the spot and pacified the public.

“This is the second delivery of my wife. We never expected that she would die. She was healthy and responding to the treatment, but the negligence of the doctors claimed her life,” Manjunath told reporters. He said that requesting the doctors and the hospital staff to attend to her while her condition worsened, but no one tended to her.

“I have not received any complaint from the patient’s family. I heard the news and ordered a detailed enquiry,” Kolar district health officer Dr Jagadeesh said.

He said a committee headed by district reproductive child health officer (RCHO) Dr Vijay Kumar and two other doctors has been formed to probe the incident.

The committee has been asked to submit a report in the next three days, he added.

“At this stage, we can’t ascertain the reason for death. After receiving the autopsy report, we will get a clear picture,” he added.

“Following a complaint by the woman’s husband, Manjunath, we have registered a case under section 174 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure, 1973. We are waiting for the report of the doctors’ committee to take action,” Bangarapet police inspector B Sanjeevarayappa said.