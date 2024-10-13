Pro-Hindu groups felicitate Gauri Lankesh murder accused after bail in Karnataka

Two men accused in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh received a grand welcome from pro-Hindu groups after being granted bail by a special court on October 9. Gauri Lankesh, journalist and a vocal critic of the right-wing extremism was murdered in 2017. (X)

Parashuram Waghmore and Manohar Yadave, who were imprisoned for six years, were granted bail by a Bengaluru sessions court on October 9 and released from Parappana Agrahara prison on October 11, India Today reported.

A video that went viral on social media shows the duo being welcomed with garlands and prayers upon their return to Vijayapura.

The reception included a ceremony at the Kalika Devi temple, where the accused took part in prayers and later offered floral tributes at a statue of Shivaji Maharaj.

(Also Read: Gauri Lankesh murder accused Mohan Nayak gets bail after delay in trial)

Gauri Lankesh, journalist and a vocal critic of the right-wing extremism was murdered in 2017. She was shot outside her Bengaluru residence on September 5, leading to the arrest of 25 individuals.

Not the first time

Gauri Lankesh, 55, was the daughter of famous poet-turned-journalist P Lankesh. She was the editor of Gauri Lankesh Patrike, writing often against Sangh organisations and communal violence in the country.

So far, 18 of the accused have been granted bail, with the first being N Mohan Nayak in December 2023, followed by others, including Amit Dighvekar, K T Naveen Kumar, and Suresh HL.

This is not the first time those accused in the murder have been publicly honored. In August, former BJP MP Pratap Simha visited the residence of K T Naveen Kumar, one of the accused in the case, sparking criticism from Congress leaders, who questioned the BJP’s support for individuals accused in the killing of Lankesh, The Indian Express reported.

(Also Read: Siddaramaiah directs steps to set up special court to try Gauri Lankesh, Kalburgi killings)