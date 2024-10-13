Prostitution racket disguised as event management business busted in Bengaluru, couple arrested: Report

A couple operating a prostitution racket under the guise of an event management business was arrested by the Women and Child Protection Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru. The couple would take the women to parties at resorts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.(HT REPRESENTATIONAL PHOTO)

According to a report by Prajavani, the accused, identified as Prakash and Parijata, residents of Pattegarapallya, were apprehended while four young women were rescued from their custody.

The duo, who operated using the aliases Rakesh and Pooja, allegedly targeted young women from economically weaker backgrounds from North Karnataka. Promising them employment in Bengaluru, they later lured the victims with money and coerced them into prostitution, the report added.

According to the police, the couple would take the women to parties at resorts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry under the pretext of event management work. These weekly parties were attended by affluent individuals and businessmen from various states. The accused charged between ₹25,000 and ₹50,000 from clients and also supplied alcohol at these events.

The arrests were made when the couple was transporting the young women for prostitution. The police have initiated an investigation, and efforts are underway to assist the rescued women.

CCB rescues more seven women

In a separate operation, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) team rescued seven women from a homestay in Whitefield, Bengaluru. In this case, the prostitution racket was being run by pimps operating across multiple states, the police said, Deccan Herald reported.

According to the report, a manhunt has been launched to apprehend the five key individuals behind the operation, all of whom were reportedly based in Delhi. The suspects are accused of using social media platforms to attract clients.

An FIR has been registered in both cases under the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, police officials confirmed.