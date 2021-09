Rahul Gandhi to attend last rites of Oscar Fernandes in Bengaluru

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Bengaluru on Thursday morning to attend the last rites of senior party Oscar Fernandes who passed away earlier this week.

The programme is scheduled for Thursday which will begin with paying respect to Fernandes at Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office. He will also participate in the final blessing at St. Patrick's Church and Burial at Hosur Cemetery scheduled from 3:30 pm onwards.

Veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Monday afternoon.

Fernandes was hospitalised in July after suffering a fall at his house while doing his regular exercise. As he was found to have an internal injury, surgery was carried out by doctors. A close confidante of the Gandhi family, Oscar Fernandes had always remained a disciplined party man throughout his political life.