Rahul Gandhi vs ED: Cong protests in Bengaluru; DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah held

Karnataka Congress on Thursday protested in state capital Bengaluru over the Enforcement Directorate's ongoing questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi in the connection with the National Herald case. Protests were held by party workers in several parts of the country also, apart from Delhi, including Kerala, Punjab, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan over the issue.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and other leaders and workers of the party were detained by police during their protest in Bengaluru, news agency ANI reported.

"The protest is our right. We will fight for justice. They (ED) are not taking cases of any BJP leaders. They are harassing only Congress people," DK Shivakumar told ANI.

Karnataka Congress had warned they will lay siege to Bengaluru's Raj Bhawan on Thursday to protest the "torture" meted out to Rahul Gandhi by the ED.

Visuals shared by ANI on Twitter showed Congress party workers raising slogans and holding up placards. The party members marched from the party office to Raj Bhawan - the official residence of Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot - to give a memorandum and a complaint against the BJP.

According to Bengaluru Police, the Congress protest was against a Karnataka high court order. "The high court had earlier ordered that protests should not be held anywhere except Freedom Park. We conveyed it to them. They gave us in writing about protest but we rejected it. We conveyed it to them in the morning too. If they proceed, we will take them into preventive custody," Bheemashankar S Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru East told ANI.

Bengaluru saw heavy traffic congestion due to the protest march. An image shared by ANI showed an ambulance stuck in the traffic.

(With ANI Inputs)