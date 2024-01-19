Ram Temple event: BJP leader says Congress possessed with ‘Macaulay, Marx, Mao’

The political slugfest that ensued in Karnataka after the Congress party's remarks on the consecration of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, continued to fester in the southern state, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CT Ravi, saying that the grand old party is possessed with three Ms - Macaulay, Marx, and Mao. BJP leader CT Ravi. (HT Photo)

The Karnataka BJP Leader spoke to reporters on Friday and said, “Every Congress leader is opposing it. The reason is, that three Ms are engrained in their brain - Macaulay, Marx, and Mao. They are possessed with these three Ms. This is why they oppose Sanatana Dharma, Lord Ram, and the faith of Indians.”

He added that the ruling party opposes everything that is “good for India” and further alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is seen in mosques, but never in temples. “They oppose everything good for India. We have seen CM Siddaramaiah in masjid offering namaz, but we have never seen him offer prayers in a temple,” he said.

This comes after Karnataka Minister KN Rajanna's remarks that back in 1992, after the demolition of Babri Masjid, people kept two “dolls” in a tent and called it Ram.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh also courted another controversy on Friday by saying that the newly sculpted Ram Lalla idol being seated in Ayodhya's Ram Janmanbhoomi Temple does not look like a child.