Red alert on Karnataka coast: Schools closed in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada today

Authorities in Karnataka’s coastal districts are bracing for further weather-related disruptions as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall along the state’s coastline. People push an ambulance while wading through a waterlogged road amid rainfall, in Mangaluru, Karnataka.(PTI)

In response, the district administrations of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada have declared a holiday for all schools on Monday.

The respective Deputy Commissioners have issued official orders stating that the closure applies to all educational institutions, including Anganwadis, government, and private schools up to high school level. The precautionary move comes amid relentless monsoon showers that have led to waterlogging, local flooding, and risks of landslides in multiple locations across the region.

Officials have urged residents to stay indoors during periods of intense rain and have directed educational institutions to implement all necessary safety measures before resuming classes.

Rains claim lives

Meanwhile, heavy downpours have already claimed two lives in Uttara Kannada district. In one tragic incident, a two-year-old child drowned after slipping into a water-filled roadside drain near their house in Jali, Bhatkal. CCTV footage confirmed the child’s accidental fall on Saturday.

In another incident in Gulme Belalkhanda village of Bhatkal taluk, a 50-year-old man, Madewa Narayana Devadiga, lost his life after being swept away by floodwaters while walking home. He reportedly lost his balance in the gushing water. Police have registered both cases at the Bhatkal Rural Police Station.

With coastal Karnataka reeling under continued heavy rainfall and several districts under red and orange alerts, disaster management teams and emergency services have been put on high alert to handle potential emergencies in the coming days.

(With PTI inputs)