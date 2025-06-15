Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
Landslide on NH-169, waterlogging in Mangaluru as heavy rains lash coastal Karnataka

ByHT News Desk
Jun 15, 2025 03:51 PM IST

Intense rainfall in Karnataka leads to infrastructure damage and calls for long-term flood solutions.

Heavy rains across Karnataka disrupted daily life on Sunday, with a landslide near Kettikallu in Belthangady taluk affecting vehicular movement along the busy National Highway-169. The downpour triggered widespread waterlogging and caused damage to infrastructure in several parts of the state, particularly coastal Karnataka.

A Landslide was reported near Mangaluru on NH - 169 on Sunday. (Pic for representation)(ANI)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded intense rainfall in Dakshina Kannada, with Mangaluru receiving 170 mm and the Panambur observatory reporting 210 mm of rain in 24 hours. Neighbouring Udupi district received about 50 mm. An orange alert was issued for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu, warning of thunderstorms and lightning.

In Mangaluru city, several low-lying areas such as Pumpwell, Kaikamba, Kankanady, and Bikarnakatte were severely affected by flooding. Residents reported rainwater entering homes, shops, and roadways due to poor drainage systems. The flooding in Pumpwell — a major traffic junction — led to slow-moving traffic, with buses from Bengaluru forced to reroute via Nanthur Circle after a diversion at Padil.

The Jayashree Gate–Bikarnakatte stretch also saw roads submerged, exposing long-standing issues with drainage infrastructure. Locals alleged that despite repeated complaints, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has failed to implement lasting solutions. Emergency teams have now been deployed to clear blocked drains and monitor flood-prone zones.

In Belthangady taluk, the landslide near Kettikallu caused a portion of NH-169 to be blocked. While no casualties were reported, clearing operations are underway to restore traffic on the vital route.

Meanwhile, the Krishna River in Yadgir district has risen following heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, adding to concerns in the northern part of the state. Citizens and civic groups have urged the government to move beyond temporary fixes and take up long-term flood mitigation measures, including regular desilting of drains and building efficient rainwater channels to cope with recurring monsoon challenges.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
