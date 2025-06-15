Landslide on NH-169, waterlogging in Mangaluru as heavy rains lash coastal Karnataka

Heavy rains across Karnataka disrupted daily life on Sunday, with a landslide near Kettikallu in Belthangady taluk affecting vehicular movement along the busy National Highway-169. The downpour triggered widespread waterlogging and caused damage to infrastructure in several parts of the state, particularly coastal Karnataka. A Landslide was reported near Mangaluru on NH - 169 on Sunday. (Pic for representation)(ANI)

Also Read - Karnataka's Hubballi man caught dancing obscenely in public for Instagram reel gets lesson from police

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded intense rainfall in Dakshina Kannada, with Mangaluru receiving 170 mm and the Panambur observatory reporting 210 mm of rain in 24 hours. Neighbouring Udupi district received about 50 mm. An orange alert was issued for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu, warning of thunderstorms and lightning.

In Mangaluru city, several low-lying areas such as Pumpwell, Kaikamba, Kankanady, and Bikarnakatte were severely affected by flooding. Residents reported rainwater entering homes, shops, and roadways due to poor drainage systems. The flooding in Pumpwell — a major traffic junction — led to slow-moving traffic, with buses from Bengaluru forced to reroute via Nanthur Circle after a diversion at Padil.

Also Read - Bengaluru's Lalbagh likely to ban all photoshoots amid concerns over ecology, public decency: Report

The Jayashree Gate–Bikarnakatte stretch also saw roads submerged, exposing long-standing issues with drainage infrastructure. Locals alleged that despite repeated complaints, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has failed to implement lasting solutions. Emergency teams have now been deployed to clear blocked drains and monitor flood-prone zones.

In Belthangady taluk, the landslide near Kettikallu caused a portion of NH-169 to be blocked. While no casualties were reported, clearing operations are underway to restore traffic on the vital route.

Meanwhile, the Krishna River in Yadgir district has risen following heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, adding to concerns in the northern part of the state. Citizens and civic groups have urged the government to move beyond temporary fixes and take up long-term flood mitigation measures, including regular desilting of drains and building efficient rainwater channels to cope with recurring monsoon challenges.

(With PTI inputs)