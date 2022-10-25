Rishi Sunak congratulated by Karnataka CM Bommai, corporate heads

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and several corporate heads joined the line in congratulating Britain's new prime minister-elect, Rishi Sunak on Tuesday. Sunak is the first Indian-origin man set to take over as Britain's prime minister.

CM Bommai hailed Sunak, saying that the British ruled India for over 200 years and they would have never expected such a big development. He was speaking to reporters at Shiggaon in Haveri district late on Sunday, news agency PTI reported.

“Today, Indians have got elected as MPs in several countries. Now, Rishi Sunak has got elected as the new Britain PM. The wheel of fortune has turned completely,” Bommai added.

“Congratulations to Conservative Party leader Shri Rishi Sunak as being elected Britain’s Prime Minister, the first person of Indian-origin to hold this august office. Best wishes for a successful tenure. #RishiSunak,” he wished on Twitter as well.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, union minister of state for entrepreneurship, skill development, electronics and technology, who is an MP from Karnataka, also tweeted, "Congratulations and Best wishes on your new responsibility as @10DowningStreet @RishiSunak."

However, he added that Sunak is taking over at a time when Europe is going through a difficult time. "I have met him (Sunak) personally. He is a highly competent person," Chandrasekhar was quoted by PTI.

Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy also followed course, posting, “Hearty congratulations to Sri @RishiSunak, senior Conservative party leader & Britain’s Prime Minister elect. He is connected to our Karnataka.”

"I am overwhelmed with the election of Sri Rishi Sunak, son-in-law of Infosys founder Sri N R Narayanamurthy & Smt Sudha Murty. I am confident that Sri Rishi Sunak will effectively lead Britain & help to bring its economy back on track," he added in a second tweet.

Netizens dubbed Sunak as "the son-in-law of Bengaluru", as he is married to Akshatha Murthy, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy's daughter. A leader of a Hindu temple also said Britian is having its “Obama moment”. The temple was set up by Sunak's grandfather, according to PTI.

Several corporate heads also conveyed their best wishes, with author, philanthropist, and chairperson of the Infosys Foundation Sudha Murthy saying a simple, “Congratulations rishi.”

Former Infosys Chief Finance Officer (CFO), V Balakrishnan, also called the win a ‘historic moment’.

"It is a historic moment. Britain shows to the world that a migrant can also become Prime Minister of their country. It is a sign of a mature democracy,” Balakrishnan told the agency. It is good that a person of Indian origin is becoming Prime Minister there, he added.

Former Infosys director and Padma Sri awardee T V Mohandas Pai also tweeted, "Rishi Sunak UK's next prime minister as only rival drops out of race When Queen Elizabeth came to the throne,she was the Young Queen with the 76 year Churchill as PM,Today ⁦ @RishiSunak at 42 is youngest PM for 200 years with King Charles at 74."

(With Inputs from PTI)