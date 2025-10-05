Rotten meat and filthy kitchen? Alarming claims surface against popular fast-food outlet in Bengaluru's HSR Layout

A shocking customer complaint shared on social media has raised serious concerns about food safety and hygiene at a well-known fast-food outlet in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout. The viral post, which has been widely circulated on platform X, alleges that the outlet served spoiled meat and operated under highly unsanitary conditions. Several social media users demanded stricter hygiene regulations and inspections as disturbing claims surfaced against a popular fast-food chain in Bengaluru.

According to the post, a customer had ordered a Hot & Spicy Chicken Zinger Burger and was immediately struck by a “rotten, unbearable smell” upon opening it. The patty was slimy and inedible, the post claimed. When she requested a replacement, the second burger allegedly had the same foul odour and spoiled meat.

Staff at the outlet dismissed her concerns, insisting the smell was just the sauce. Shockingly, they offered a vegetarian burger as a replacement, which further angered the customer, the post stated. She pointed out that she regularly orders the same item from another branch and had never encountered such a problem.

The situation escalated when she noticed other customers, including families with children, eating what she believed to be similarly spoiled food. Another patron who requested a fresh chicken patty was allegedly served one that also smelled rotten, it further read.

The post also alleged that when customers demanded to inspect the kitchen, a facility advertised as open for viewing, staff repeatedly refused, citing the late hour and absence of a manager. However, when access was finally forced, the post described the kitchen as “filthy”.

The customer witnessed dark, overused cooking oil, foul-smelling cold storage with mouldy containers, dirty, stained floors and unhygienic conditions in the basement, the post elaborated.

Even more disturbing, the post alleged that when police were called, the staff locked the kitchen for 30 minutes, during which dozens of food delivery orders continued to be dispatched from the same outlet. When questioned, the outlet manager allegedly admitted he wouldn’t serve the food to his own family, but still insisted it met the brand's standards.