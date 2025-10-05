Bengaluru firm accused of cheating job seekers with fake Canada visa promises

Bengaluru police are investigating a private firm, Owlspriority India Pvt Ltd, after multiple job seekers alleged that the company cheated them by promising jobs and visa services in Canada. According to the FIR, the company presents itself as a Canadian immigration consultancy with offices in Vancouver and Bengaluru. (HT photo)

The Puttenahalli police registered the first FIR on September 22 following a complaint by Chandan (25), one of the allegedly defrauded applicants. According to the FIR, the company presents itself as a Canadian immigration consultancy with offices in Vancouver and Bengaluru, complete with a professional-looking website to appear legitimate, Deccan Herald reported.

Chandan told police he first encountered Owlspriority through a social media advertisement in January 2023, claiming assistance in securing jobs in Canada along with visa formalities.

He registered on their website and was soon contacted by Vinay Kotari, an executive at the firm, who asked for ₹1,500 as an eligibility test fee, which Chandan paid.

On January 28, 2023, Chandan visited the firm’s JP Nagar office, where he was promised help to secure a permanent Canadian visa and a job. The total service fee was set at ₹1 lakh, half of which was paid immediately via UPI, with the balance paid a month later.

Chandan also submitted his World Education Services (WES) and IELTS certificates and signed a Client Retainer Agreement, a copy of which he received by email.

Chandan stated that he received regular updates for a few months, but communication eventually ceased. Visits to the Bengaluru office went unanswered, and none of the promised services were provided. He also alleged that the company refused to return his money and had used fake emails under his name to create two profiles for the “Immigrate through Express Entry” option.

The FIR names Ninan Lawrence, the director of the firm, along with employees Vijaya Durga, Thota Akhil, Tabassum Naz, and Vinay Kotari, as accused.

A senior police officer confirmed to Deccan Herald that there were multiple victims, some of whom are friends of Chandan. Several others have also posted complaints in Google reviews, claiming they were defrauded by the firm.

