Bengaluru Metro services disrupted for 30 minutes after man jumps on Green Line track

According to a statement from the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the incident occurred around 3.17 pm, when a male passenger leapt onto the track in front of a train heading towards Madavara.

Metro services on Bengaluru ’s Green Line were briefly affected on Saturday afternoon after a man jumped onto the tracks at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda (Majestic) Metro Station.

Metro staff and security personnel immediately rescued the individual and rushed him to a hospital for treatment.

The man has been identified as Veeresh (40), a D-group employee working at the Vidhana Soudha library, Deccan Herald reported. According to police, he is currently out of danger, and the motive behind the suicide attempt is yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered under attempt to suicide, officials said.

Train operations were partially suspended for about 30 minutes, with services running only between Madavara and Rajajinagar, and between National College and Silk Institute stations. Normal services resumed by 3.47 pm, BMRCL said.

