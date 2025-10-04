Bengaluru woman claims husband filmed private moments, used videos for blackmail

A shocking case of harassment and betrayal has come to light in Bengaluru, where a woman has filed a police complaint accusing her husband of secretly recording their private moments and later using the videos to blackmail her. Police officials confirmed that the case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, (Getty Images)

The complaint, registered at city's Puttenahalli Police Station, names her husband Syed Inamul Haq along with three others, alleging conspiracy and harassment, News 18 reported.

According to the woman’s statement, Haq had allegedly installed a hidden camera inside their bedroom without her knowledge. She claimed that the private videos were not only recorded but also shared with his friends abroad.

According to the publication, the woman has further alleged that Haq used these recordings as leverage to make disturbing demands. “He pressurized me to have physical relations with his clients who are abroad and threatened to leak the photos and videos online if I refused,” the complaint stated.

The FIR also records her accusation that Haq married her without revealing that he was already married, calling it a deliberate act of deception. In addition, she alleged that he subjected her to repeated physical abuse and assault, deepening the trauma, the report further added.

In her detailed account, the complainant said, “The accused has captured private photos and videos without my consent and has shared them with his friends who are abroad.”

Police officials confirmed that the case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including harassment and criminal intimidation. Investigators are now examining digital evidence and verifying the allegations as part of the ongoing probe.

