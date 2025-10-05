Bengaluru woman found dead in hotel after confrontation with lover and friend: Report

A woman aged 38 was discovered dead in a hotel near Agrahara Dasarahalli on Magadi Main Road in Bengaluru late Thursday, with authorities treating the circumstances as suspicious. Authorities in Bengaluru are investigating the deceased woman's relationship with a neighbour amid claims of a confrontation before her death. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ALSO READ | Bengaluru man booked for filming assault on woman instead of reporting it to police: Report

The victim, a homemaker residing in Kamakshipalya, was married to a financier and had two daughters, said a report by The Times of India. Police inquiries revealed she had an ongoing relationship with her neighbour, an auditor, apart from her marriage.

Reports suggest that a few months ago, she introduced a female friend to her neighbour, who subsequently began seeing each other. On Thursday, the woman learned that the two were together at a nearby hotel and booked herself into an adjacent room.

ALSO READ | Bodies of two minor girls found in well in Karnataka's Kolar, death note found

After verifying their presence, she reportedly tried to confront them, but was denied entry when she knocked on their door, leading to a heated altercation. The man alerted hotel staff to the commotion.

The woman then returned to her room, where she was later found dead by hanging. Her lover discovered her after checking on her later in the night, said the report.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru metro's Blue Line to feature dedicated luggage racks for passengers: Report

According to Magadi Road police, preliminary evidence points to suicide; however, they await post mortem results for confirmation, with further questioning of the auditor ongoing as part of the investigation. A case of suspicious death has been registered and police are continuing to probe the circumstances.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)