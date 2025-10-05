Bengaluru metro's Blue Line to feature dedicated luggage racks for passengers: Report

In a move aimed at making airport commutes more convenient, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced that metro coaches on the upcoming Blue Line will include dedicated luggage racks. The Blue Line, currently under construction, will provide a crucial metro link from Central Silk Board to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) via KR Puram. The Bengaluru's metro's Blue Line, linking Central Silk Board to Kempegowda International Airport, will allow larger bags and reduce restrictions for passengers. (PTI File)

Acknowledging the unique needs of air passengers, BMRCL officials confirmed that each coach on this corridor will have specially designed racks installed at both ends, a report by The Hindu stated. These will replace two regular seats per coach and are intended to securely hold larger suitcases, easing travel for passengers carrying bulky or multiple bags.

At present, the Bengaluru Metro allows one bag of limited size and weight per commuter, with extra baggage incurring a ₹30 fee and potential fines for violations. The new racks are expected to reduce such restrictions for airport-bound commuters and make journeys smoother, the report noted.

The Blue Line, stretching 58.19 km, is one of the city’s largest infrastructure projects and a vital part of the Namma Metro expansion. It has been split into two phases: Phase 2A (Silk Board to KR Puram) spans 19.75 km, while Phase 2B (KR Puram to KIA) covers 38.44 km. As of June 30, 2025, over half the construction work (52.5 per cent) has been completed, the report said. The full line is projected to be operational by December 2027.

The Blue Line will also feature driverless trains equipped with advanced safety technology, the report added.