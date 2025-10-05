Unidentified decomposed body discovered in abandoned building in Bengaluru's Kothanur area: Report

In a grim discovery, authorities have recovered the decomposed remains of an unidentified man from an abandoned construction site in the Kothanur area of the city. The body was found on Friday, prompting immediate police involvement, officials confirmed on Saturday. Bengaluru police suspect the deceased man may have been a homeless person who entered the site, possibly under the influence of alcohol, and passed away due to unknown causes. (iStock)

The discovery was made by a labourer who had visited the site for unrelated reasons. Upon noticing the body, which was in an advanced state of decomposition, he immediately alerted local authorities, said a report by news agency PTI. The building, which has reportedly been left untouched for nearly a year, falls under the jurisdiction of the Kothanur Police Station.

According to an initial assessment by investigating officers, there is no evidence at this stage to suggest any foul play. The location had not seen any construction activity in several months, a senior police official stated, as per the agency. Cops suspect the individual may have been a homeless person who entered the site, possibly under the influence of alcohol, and passed away due to unknown causes.

While no signs of external injury or struggle were found near the body, police have registered a case of unnatural death in accordance with standard procedure, the report said. The remains have been transported to a nearby government hospital for a post-mortem examination, which is expected to shed more light on the exact cause of death.

Efforts are currently underway to establish the identity of the deceased.

(With inputs from PTI)

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.