Bengaluru auto driver tells passenger he owns two houses worth ₹4-5 crore, invests in AI startup

A post by Bengaluru resident on X has gone viral after he recounted a jaw-dropping conversation with an autorickshaw driver who, he says, claimed to own two houses worth ₹4–5 crore, earn roughly ₹2–3 lakh a month from rent, and invest in an AI startup. Reactions on X swung from admiration to disbelief. Some users recalled similar stories. (Representational image/Unsplash)

Akash Anandani's original post, “Bangalore is fucking crazy the auto wala bhaiya said he has 2 houses worth 4-5 crores both on rent earns close to 2-3 lakhs per month, and is a startup founder/investor in a AI based startup bruh”, has been widely shared and sparked a flurry of reactions online.

Anandani added that the driver told him “this was the first work he started off with so he drives on weekends sometimes,” and said he was prompted to ask questions because the man wore an Apple Watch and AirPods.

