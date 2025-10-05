Bengaluru auto driver tells passenger he owns two houses worth ₹4-5 crore, invests in AI startup
A Bengaluru resident's viral post about an autorickshaw driver claiming to own two properties and invest in an AI startup has sparked mixed reactions.
Published on: Oct 5, 2025 9:23 AM IST
By Anagha Deshpande
A post by Bengaluru resident on X has gone viral after he recounted a jaw-dropping conversation with an autorickshaw driver who, he says, claimed to own two houses worth ₹4–5 crore, earn roughly ₹2–3 lakh a month from rent, and invest in an AI startup.
Akash Anandani's original post, “Bangalore is fucking crazy the auto wala bhaiya said he has 2 houses worth 4-5 crores both on rent earns close to 2-3 lakhs per month, and is a startup founder/investor in a AI based startup bruh”, has been widely shared and sparked a flurry of reactions online.
Anandani added that the driver told him “this was the first work he started off with so he drives on weekends sometimes,” and said he was prompted to ask questions because the man wore an Apple Watch and AirPods.
Reactions on X swung from admiration to disbelief. Some users recalled similar stories, saying older drivers in areas like Whitefield had “took big lands for cheap” and continued driving despite owning valuable property — “they are not founders but investors,” one comment read. Others were openly skeptical, “You made all this up didn’t you?” one user asked, Anandani replied, “no no,” explaining again that the driver’s Apple Watch and AirPods had caught his attention.
Another commenter cheekily suggested a strategy behind the driver’s job choice, “He is just an auto driver because he knows being an auto driver is the best way to meet potential founders he can invest into!”, while yet another expressed fatigue with the format, asking, “Why does this same story keep appearing on my TL every month? I bet you're all being duped by one guy and believing his nonsense.”
