'Do you have Nikhil Kamath's phone number?': Bengaluru mom’s WhatsApp request goes viral

To prove the authenticity of the chat, she also shared a time stamp and added, “Proof for everyone who thinks this is a fabricated copy.”

The woman captioned the post, “Who does she think I am?”, capturing the internet’s attention with her witty reaction.

A Bengaluru woman has gone viral after sharing a humorous WhatsApp exchange with her mother. In the screenshot, the mother asks if her daughter has the phone number of billionaire Nikhil Kamath , co-founder of Zerodha.

Social media users quickly joined the conversation, making jokes and tagging Kamath himself. Some suggested her mother might have lost money in the stock market and wanted to consult him via Zerodha. Others wondered aloud, “Why does she need Nikhil Kamath ka phone number?” while some tagged Kamath directly, writing, “@nikhilkamathcio seems that you are needed.”

A few users compared the exchange to a viral Elon Musk tweet about Starlink. The woman clarified, “No, this happened before that,” putting speculation to rest.

The viral Bengaluru WhatsApp exchange about Nikhil Kamath comes amid another recent anecdote involving the billionaire. A Mumbai-based entrepreneur, Yash Gawde, shared on LinkedIn that he spotted Kamath at a cafe in the city and took the opportunity to introduce himself and his startup via a handwritten note.

Gawde was at Subko Cafe in Bandra with a friend when they noticed a group of people entering a private room. Among them was Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha and one of India’s youngest billionaires.

“I saw Nikhil Kamath yesterday. He waved hi to me. And I gave him this note,” Gawde wrote, also sharing a picture of the note he managed to get delivered to Kamath.

