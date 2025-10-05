‘Sunny, warm, green’: Russian woman shares why Bengaluru is most liveable city in India

A Russian woman’s heartfelt Instagram post praising Bengaluru has struck a chord with netizens, as she explained why the city remains her top choice for living in India, despite its notorious traffic. A Russian woman's Instagram post lauds Bengaluru as her top choice for living in India due to its temperate climate, greenery, and vibrant lifestyle.

In her post, the Siberia-born content creator said if she had to choose a city to live in again, it would be “very clear - Namma Bengaluru.” Her reasons? The city’s near-perfect weather, greenery, and vibrant lifestyle.

“The city that neither gets too cold ( lol, no one can believe yet that I feel super cold in winters in cities like #Delhi #jaipur etc) nor toooo hot ( hello to everyone in #Chennai and #Mumbai),” she wrote, drawing attention to Bengaluru’s famously temperate climate, something long appreciated by locals and expats alike.

Acknowledging that the city’s weather has changed over the years, especially with the rise in summer temperatures, she still insists it's among the most comfortable places to live in India. “We never needed an AC in summers 10 years ago and now we can't live without the ACs but yet - the weather is just beautiful,” she wrote.

Coming from Siberia, where winter temperatures can plummet to minus 50 degrees Celsius, she admitted she has little ground to complain about Indian weather, joking, “Technically and practically the girl who was born and brought up in Siberia (hello frozen nose and minus 50 in winter) can't afford to complain at all about the weather in India.”

She fondly described Bengaluru as “sunny, warm, green,” and referenced a Russian saying: “the heat doesn’t break bones.”

Ending on a playful note, she called the city “the pub capital of India and former paradise for retirement”, with a cheeky disclaimer: “P.S. No questions about traffic please.”