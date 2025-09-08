'India is super safe': Russian woman in Bengaluru celebrates 11 years in India, shares why she loves it

A Russian woman based in Bengaluru marked 11 years in India with an Instagram video, sharing how the country has changed her life since she initially moved, expecting to stay “for just one year.” After living 11 years in India, a Russian woman shares three things she loves most about the country.(@Iuliia Aslamova/Instagram)

The video was shared by Iuliia Aslamova, with the caption, “Reflecting on how India has impacted and moulded me.”

In the video, Aslamova appeared in a traditional salwar suit with a small bindi as she shared three reasons why she loves India.

She often shares glimpses of her life in India on Instagram, from navigating the busy traffic to the things she does in India that people outside the country find a little cringe.

With over 22,000 Instagram followers, Aslamova describes herself as “India’s bahu” in her bio.

Life in India:

In the video, she described India’s hospitality as unmatched.

“People are so welcoming, open-hearted, and helpful. Ask anyone how to reach place X, and everyone will try to help. Everyone!” she adds.

She also called India a magnetic country. “India shows you what you want to see, believe, and the vibe you give to the universe."

Aslamova recalled stories of her friends who struggled in India because they carried pre-defined stereotypes, while she personally experienced the country’s warm welcome and saw its beauty.

Finally, she described the safety in India, saying the country is super safe, making it a comfortable place for residents and visitors.

Check out the video here:

Here's how people reacted to the video:

Her video drew a mixed reaction on Instagram. Many praised her heartfelt appreciation of India’s culture and hospitality, while some found her observations surprising.

One of the users, Karthik Anantharaman, commented, “Wow, that’s great. I'm so glad to read your post and learn about your 11-year stint in India. Cheers to many more."

A second user, Poosala Venkatachary, commented, “Yeah, that is the greatness of Indian culture, inbuilt honouring to others, spirituals.”

“It's all about getting a good partner,” another user commented.