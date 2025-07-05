Russian woman in Bengaluru lists things she does in India that others find 'cringe'

An Instagram reel about everyday Indian habits has gone viral- this time from the perspective of a Russian woman living in Bengaluru. In the viral video, content creator Iuliia Aslamova shares a list of things she does in India that others may find “cringe”, but she finds completely normal. Iuliia Aslamova shares her list of totally normal things she does while living in India.(Screengrab Instagram/@yulia_bangalore)

“Here’s my list of absolutely normal things for yours #russianindian,” the caption of the reel reads.

In the caption of her reel, she explains how she lives with her in-laws and enjoys it, saying it’s a blessing since she doesn’t have to manage the house herself. She also talks about eating with her hands, something she now does often and even claims makes food taste better.

She goes on to say she’s become comfortable with the Indian concept of being a little late. A 15- 20 minute delay doesn’t bother her, and she simply plans around it.

Having several house helpers, which felt unusual at first, now seems like a smart and convenient part of her daily life.

Check out the viral video here:

Iuliia mentions picking up bits of Hinglish and promises to learn Hindi properly in a year or two. She also highlights the Indian habit of negotiating as a surprising but useful skill she has gained here, calling it a “superpower.”

In the final few points, she talks about enjoying masala chai and how everything in India, from films to daily conversations, seems to be about love.

Here's how people reacted to this video:

The video mostly got positive reactions, with many praising Iuliia's warm and relatable take on Indian life. A few viewers, however, felt she oversimplified certain issues.

One of the users, @sonalseth1, commented, “Sorry to say but this. Is because you are not of Indian origin, so you are treated a little differently by your in-laws…”

Another user, @kaviya_gowthaman, commented, “Love your points. While many complain about the in-laws, there are some gems of MILs who understand and don't pass the generational trauma.”

The reel not only offered a light-hearted look at cross-cultural habits but also sparked a friendly debate online about what’s considered “normal” or “cringe.”