Russian woman refuses to leave India despite tensions: 'I am home right now'

Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, a heartwarming video of a Russian woman expressing her gratitude to the Indian Army and calling India her home has captured the hearts of the internet. Shared on Instagram by Polina Agrawal, a Russian national residing in Gurgaon, the clip has gone viral. A Russian woman in India praised the Indian Army’s bravery in a viral video.(Instagram/pol.explorer)

Polina praises Indian soldiers for their bravery and unwavering dedication to protecting the nation, enabling citizens to “sleep peacefully” at night.

‘I am home here in India’

In the emotional message, Polina says, “My Russian grandma read the news and told me to come home,” she begins in the clip. “I answered, what home? I am home right now here in Gurgaon, India.”

She continues: “The Indian military has got such advanced weapons and air defence systems — which Russia itself has provided. It stays so strong against all the drones or jets or planes or anything that tries to fly in.”

Polina lauded not only the technology and preparedness of India’s military, but more importantly, the selfless spirit of the soldiers.

“Indian soldiers have such immense dedication and such big hearts so we can sleep peacefully at night,” she says. “They risk their lives so we live whatever lives we were living before. And we do not even notice there is anything going on.”

Her moving tribute concludes with: “I am so deeply grateful to them. I am so deeply grateful to them for their dedication. And I am so deeply grateful to them that I can call India my peaceful home.”

Social media salutes her sentiment

The video has garnered over 1.22 lakh views and continues to receive widespread appreciation online. Many viewers were moved by Polina’s heartfelt message and echoed her sentiments.

One comment read: “Beautifully said! Truly grateful for the dedication and bravery of our soldiers who protect us every day. Their sacrifice, along with the strength of our defence systems like the S-400 and Akash, deserves our utmost respect — salute to our brave soldiers.”

Another user wrote: “So heartwarming to see someone from another country express such love and respect for our armed forces.”

A third comment said: “Thank you so much for kind statement.”

Another user added: “What a beautiful and powerful message. Salute to our soldiers, and thank you, Polina, for recognising the strength and sacrifice that safeguard our peace.”