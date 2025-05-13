IndiGo charges man 8,000 after cancelling his Chandigarh flight: ‘Blatant thuggery’

IndiGo customers have been hit with hefty cancellation charges after the airline scrapped a number of flights in view of ongoing hostilities between India and Pakistan. Several customers took to social media to accuse the airline of charging them an unfair cancellation fee after cancelling their flights. IndiGo faces backlash for charging customers a hefty cancellation fee. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh/File Photo(REUTERS)

HT.com has reached out to IndiGo for a statement. This copy will be updated when the airline responds.

IndiGo under fire

One screenshot, shared on X, shows the low-cost airline claiming ₹8,111 as cancellation charges from a customer whose Chandigarh to Mumbai flight was cancelled.

The irate customer took to X to accuse IndiGo of “blatant thuggery,” claiming that other airlines refunded nearly the full booking amount for flights cancelled due to India-Pakistan tensions. His screenshot shows that he received a refund of only ₹2,050 despite spending more than ₹10,000 on a Chandigarh to Mumbai flight ticket.

“The flight was cancelled on account of India-Pakistan tensions and you have the audacity to deduct 80% of the fees!!! Other airlines have refunded nearly 100% of the fares,” the customer wrote. He tagged the Ministry of Civil Aviation in his post, asking: “is this allowed?”

This was one among several such complaints that have flooded social media since IndiGo and Air India began cancelling flights.

One X user named Vibhor said his flight from Patna to Chandigarh was rescheduled by IndiGo. Despite rescheduling the flight itself, the airline charged him more than ₹8,000 as “Airline cancellation charges.”

“Why do I need to put in so much effort to get a complete refund for a flight cancelled by airline?” Vibhor asked, asking the Ministry of Civil Aviation to look into the matter.

On May 9, IndiGo had announced that all flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Kishangarh, and Rajkot have been cancelled until midnight on May 10. The airline also cancelled its flight operations to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot airports for May 13.