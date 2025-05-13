Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IndiGo charges man 8,000 after cancelling his Chandigarh flight: ‘Blatant thuggery’

BySanya Jain
May 13, 2025 09:29 AM IST

IndiGo customers have been hit with hefty cancellation charges after the airline scrapped a number of flights in view of India-Pakistan tensions.

IndiGo customers have been hit with hefty cancellation charges after the airline scrapped a number of flights in view of ongoing hostilities between India and Pakistan. Several customers took to social media to accuse the airline of charging them an unfair cancellation fee after cancelling their flights.

IndiGo faces backlash for charging customers a hefty cancellation fee. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh/File Photo(REUTERS)
IndiGo faces backlash for charging customers a hefty cancellation fee. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh/File Photo(REUTERS)

HT.com has reached out to IndiGo for a statement. This copy will be updated when the airline responds.

IndiGo under fire

One screenshot, shared on X, shows the low-cost airline claiming 8,111 as cancellation charges from a customer whose Chandigarh to Mumbai flight was cancelled.

The irate customer took to X to accuse IndiGo of “blatant thuggery,” claiming that other airlines refunded nearly the full booking amount for flights cancelled due to India-Pakistan tensions. His screenshot shows that he received a refund of only 2,050 despite spending more than 10,000 on a Chandigarh to Mumbai flight ticket.

“The flight was cancelled on account of India-Pakistan tensions and you have the audacity to deduct 80% of the fees!!! Other airlines have refunded nearly 100% of the fares,” the customer wrote. He tagged the Ministry of Civil Aviation in his post, asking: “is this allowed?”

 

This was one among several such complaints that have flooded social media since IndiGo and Air India began cancelling flights.

One X user named Vibhor said his flight from Patna to Chandigarh was rescheduled by IndiGo. Despite rescheduling the flight itself, the airline charged him more than 8,000 as “Airline cancellation charges.”

 

“Why do I need to put in so much effort to get a complete refund for a flight cancelled by airline?” Vibhor asked, asking the Ministry of Civil Aviation to look into the matter.

On May 9, IndiGo had announced that all flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Kishangarh, and Rajkot have been cancelled until midnight on May 10. The airline also cancelled its flight operations to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot airports for May 13.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / IndiGo charges man 8,000 after cancelling his Chandigarh flight: ‘Blatant thuggery’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On