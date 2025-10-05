Bodies of two minor girls found in well in Karnataka's Kolar, death note found

The bodies of two minor girls who had gone missing earlier this week were discovered in a well in Mulbagal town, police said on Sunday. The parents of the girls alleged sexual assault and murder.

The deceased have been identified as Dhanya Bai and Chaitra Bai, both 13-year-old Class 7 students of the Government Higher Primary School in Yalachepalli village, news agency PTI reported.

According to police, the girls went missing on Thursday while playing in front of their homes. On Saturday morning, villagers discovered the bodies floating in a well located about two kilometres from the town and immediately informed the authorities, a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, a suicide note was recovered from one of the girls, in which she stated that she intended to end her life and wanted her family to live happily.

While the parents of the girls alleged sexual assault and murder, the post-mortem report ruled out any signs of foul play or external injuries, confirming there was no sexual assault or violence involved.

The Mulbagal Rural Police have registered a case of unnatural death. Preliminary investigations suggest that the girls left their homes with the intention to end their lives and drowned in the well. Further investigation is ongoing, police added.

(With PTI inputs)

