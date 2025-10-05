Bodies of two minor girls found in well in Karnataka's Kolar, death note found

According to police, the girls went missing on Thursday while playing in front of their homes. On Saturday morning, villagers discovered the bodies floating in a well located about two kilometres from the town and immediately informed the authorities, a senior police officer said.
During the investigation, a suicide note was recovered from one of the girls, in which she stated that she intended to end her life and wanted her family to live happily.
While the parents of the girls alleged sexual assault and murder, the post-mortem report ruled out any signs of foul play or external injuries, confirming there was no sexual assault or violence involved.
The Mulbagal Rural Police have registered a case of unnatural death. Preliminary investigations suggest that the girls left their homes with the intention to end their lives and drowned in the well. Further investigation is ongoing, police added.